Gil Soffer, Galaxsys: “We have some exciting partnerships to announce in the coming weeks”

Gil Soffer, SVP Sales & Business Development Galaxsys, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s presence at iGB LIVE!

Exclusive interview.- Gil Soffer, SVP Sales & Business Development at Galaxsys, spoke with Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for the upcoming iGB LIVE! He highlighted the company’s objectives to achieve at the event, the products that will be presented, and the trends that will be seen this year.

A new edition of iGB LIVE! is coming, how is the company preparing for this new presentation? What objectives do you want to achieve at this year’s event?

iGB LIVE! is an excellent show, and this will be its last time in Amsterdam before moving to London. Our sales team has already generated significant outreach interest from operators looking to have one-on-one meetings, which can be conveniently booked from our website.

The plans remain the same: to raise more awareness of our game portfolio and how these games can assist in the casino’s marketing plans. I am personally thrilled to be meeting several tier-1 operators who are eager to improve their player experience via our award-winning games. It is going to be an exciting and productive show.

What games are you planning to showcase?

We have two new games coming to market in July. Both are fast games and have a cosmic story. The first is Starlight, a comet-themed experience that offers a unique twist to traditional crash games. Players place their bets, and as the failing star streaks across the screen, the odds of winning increase. This game has a unique feature over other crash games, which includes a Starry Boost of 6.37x and a Freezing Bonus multiplier of x3.5.

The second game, Cosmo Saga, is a truly unique experience that we are particularly excited about. It’s not just a game, it’s an interactive stellar board game that challenges players to skillfully manoeuvre elements across the gaming board. The goal is to create combinations of the same elements by changing their positions on the game board, offering a high-stakes, high-reward gaming experience.

Of course, we will showcase Ninja Crash, which has won numerous awards due to its gameplay, features, and appeal to casino players. Coming soon, we have a new game launch and awesome industry collaboration, and we shall be revealing more at the show.

With over 30+ games in the portfolio and more coming soon, so we have something for every casino to offer their players: simpler, faster, and more enjoyable content for their existing casino lobby.

Our team will also be available to demonstrate our in-house promotional player engagement tools, including the Leaderboard, Lighting Bonus, and Free bets. We are particularly proud of our Galaxsys Chat, a tool that supports real-time messaging, threaded conversations, and personalised stickers for player gamification. This tool not only enhances players’ trust in operators but also significantly extends session durations and encourages extensive exploration of games. As a result, we have seen a notable increase in both betting frequency and overall playing time, making it a valuable addition to any casino’s player engagement strategy.

What is the feedback Galaxsys got on this year’s launches so far?

All our launches have been well received. In my role, we have delivered some major partnerships, with significant tier-1 brands, such as Entain, Pokerstars, and Softgamings.

I’m proud to deliver these brands on behalf of Galaxsys, and it is a great testament to how far we have come as a brand in the last two years. And the best part is, we’re continuing. We have some exciting partnerships to announce in the coming weeks.

What iGaming trends will be seen this year at the show?

iGB LIVE! is bound to be nostalgic this year, as it is the last time here in Amsterdam. So, there will be a lot of topics and reminiscing at the various networking events.

In terms of trends, the conference has some great sessions such as gamification vs personalisation and a Live Master Class on how casinos can engage modern or Millennial players will be front and centre – and of course Galasxys’ games can help on that area.

Other topics, aside from regulation and reduction or banning of advertising, are likely to be AI and Generative AI and how these tools can be integrated efficiently into the marketing/product workflows. I don’t think we shall be short of topics to discuss at this iGB LIVE!, and that’s what makes the shows exciting: listening to views and providing solutions to these market challenges.

Galaxsys prides itself on putting the player at the centre of the gaming experience. What are the keys to reaching this goal?

We have a vision, and that vision is shared across the business. We are a dynamic team of creators bound by the passion for crafting high-performing and action-packed games for our partners and players globally. To achieve this, we imagine ourselves as the end players to remove any potential biases in our imagination, storyboarding, game themes, etc. So, we consider emotional context, physical situations such as how the game shall be played, mobile or desktop, and other behavioural factors inherent in game design. These are then incorporated into customer journey frameworks, the hierarchy of needs, OKRs, etc.

Designing products that are intuitive, simple, engaging, and uncomplicated is no easy task. However, we never lose sight of our goal. By prioritising the player’s experience, we empower our teams to overcome these challenges and deliver amazing gaming experiences.

In April, Galaxsys’ Ninja Crash received the “Most Played Game” award at SiGMA Americas. What makes this title unique?

It was an honour and privilege for our company to receive this award. Everyone on the team works hard to make the best games possible for our partners and their players. Therefore, to have peer and industry recognition is a fantastic accolade.

What sets Ninja Crash apart is not a single secret ingredient, but a unique blend of factors. From its captivating game aesthetics to its authentic and relatable storyline, every aspect of the game is designed to engage and entertain. After all, who doesn’t enjoy sweet cakes and candy?

Overall, it is an enjoyable game. Its graphics and features are minimalistic, so players don’t have the friction and understanding required of other slot games—they can enjoy some responsible gameplay.

What do you think are the customers’ demands at the time in terms of features, and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

As I mentioned in this interview, customers live busy lives—we all do. We live in a very ‘attention’ driven, screen-intense environment. This means you only have seconds to capture ‘attention’, and getting the prospect to register, deposit, play, or choose from a myriad of game choices can be and contribute to friction and inaction.

Therefore, customer demands are more centered around less is more, and uncomplicated as there is beauty and harmony in simplicity – every touch point must add emotional value and relevancy to the player, if it doesn’t it shouldn’t be included. This emotional value is not just a nice-to-have, but a crucial element in driving customer engagement.

What are Galaxsys’ main goals for the rest of 2024?

We are thrilled about our recent achievements. Renowned tier-1 brand operators and aggregators are now showcasing our games. We are also proud to have our games certified in Peru, Colombia, and Greece, which is a testament to our dedication to expanding into regulated markets. Looking ahead, we are filled with excitement to continue this journey, pursuing further certifications and licenses in the future.

The remainder of the year will be spent continuing to deliver more partner operators and launch more unique and memorable games.