German gambling regulator launches public information campaign

The GGL aims to raise public awareness of online gambling safeguards.

Germany.- The German federal gambling regulator, the GGL, has launched a public awareness campaign on online gambling safeguards. The campaign, which was launched on Germany’s national day of action against gambling addiction on September 27, aims to promote information on player protection measures included in the 2021 interstate gambling treaty.

The regulator said: “The GGL is supporting this annual day of action by providing an information brochure in which all player protection measures of the GlüNeuRStv 2021 are presented in a consumer-friendly and clear way.”

Co-chief executive Ronald Benter said: “It is important to us that the general public is informed about the legal regulations and that players can better assess which offers are illegal and which are legal, i.e., that adhere to the strict rules for player protection.”

Play protection safeguards in Germany include a deposit limit of €1,000 per month across all operators, an option to set individual limits on play and a prohibition of dual play on multiple sites. The campaign will the panic button tool that allows customers to freeze access to gambling for 24 hours and the OASIS self-exclusion scheme.

Last month, the GGL issued a €50,000 fine against Malta-based Red Rhino for offering online gambling without a German licence The regulator says that although the operator had withdrawn its German-facing site platincasino.de from the market, German players could still play on platincasino.com, which is not on the GGL’s whitelist of approved igaming brands.

The regulator said it had also issued a high penalty against the payment provider that facilitated payments to Red Rhino but did not specify the amount or name of the provider. The GGL warned that it will continue to take enforcement action against online gambling sites that target the market without a licence. It said penalties could be repeated or increased until unlicensed activities are halted.