Endorphina completes another security milestone

Press release.- Starting 2024 strong, Endorphina has successfully completed the external audit by the renowned Testing Laboratory, achieving another milestone in the form of an ISMS Certificate according to local requirements in Italy. This plays an important role in cementing Endorphina’s position in the igaming world.

Earlier this year, the igaming software provider Endorphina successfully passed an external information security audit according to regulations governed by ADM. The goal of the multi-day audit was to map out the overall setup within the company, examine every detail involving security, and ensure the company’s games are completely safe for every player.

Over three years ago, Endorphina set a goal to be authorized in all regulated jurisdictions and continues to campaign across markets. By 2024, the company has reached 28 regulated markets and continues progressing rapidly.

In March 2024, Endorphina will organize a grand event, La Mistica dell’Endorphina, where guests can experience the true spirit of the innovative developer. The luxurious party promises to create the perfect networking opportunity for iGaming enthusiasts.