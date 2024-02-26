Endorphina’s exclusive games can now be found on the Peruvian market

This achievement has been made possible through authorization issued by the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machine

Press release.- Endorphina has just announced some big news – the company will be one of the first online slot providers authorized to offer their games in the newly regulated market of Peru. Endorphina has expressed the importance of this market in the past and is excited to start introducing its exclusive games to a brand-new audience.

Entering the market of Peru marks an important milestone for Endorphina, as it is the 28th regulated market that the company has embarked on. This achievement has been made possible through authorization issued by the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines attached to MINCETUR. With these steps, Peru will consolidate itself as a vibrant and attractive market in the region.

Peruvian players are now able to enjoy Endorphina’s products, including 2023 Hit Slot, Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, Silk Road, Late Night Win, Fresh Crush, Hot Puzzle, 2024 Hit Slot, and even Joker Ra, the first-ever slot game created with the help of AI.