Gambling party of the year: bring your glamourous dreams to life at La Mistica dell’Endorphina!

The Enada Primavera experience will be held from March 12 to 14.

Endorphina kicks off Enada Primavera with a luxurious Venetian Carnival masquerade ball.

Press release.- The luxurious opening party organized by Endorphina approaches! Today (March 12) the company will open the long-anticipated Enada Primavera experience with the extravagant La Mistica dell’Endorphina party!

Endorphina invites all igaming enthusiasts and experts to join them on a sophisticated red-carpet escapade filled with wonderful networking opportunities.

Set in an atmosphere filled with luxury and class in Venetian Carnival style, the event encourages attendees to take their masks and enjoy the night of many faces featuring the soprano sensation Federica Lombardi, exquisite Italian cuisine, and enchanting cocktails.

Grab your spot and visit the mystical carnival party by Endorphina!

But the excitement doesn’t stop there – Endorphina’s team will be present during the entire Enada Primavera experience from 12th to 14th March. Inspired by its glamorous Chance Machine series, Endorphina’s stand, 004, will be covered in glistening gems that take luxury to a new level.