Galaxsys introduces its latest release: “Dr. Shocker”

“Dr. Shocker” is a turbo game with electrifying animations and thrills.

Press release.- Galaxsys games studio has announced its latest masterpiece: “Dr. Shocker,” a turbo game that promises unmatched adventure.

With its unique theme and exceptional animations, this game is set to become the ultimate destination for players seeking thrills and rewards like never before.

According to Galaxsys, “Dr. Shocker” is a new turbo game that features an animated block showcasing the professor and his electric mechanism. Players place bets on Dr. Shocker’s attempt to connect electrical cables in the game. If successful, players win based on odds from the 1-18 multiplayer sections on the game board.

The game stands out with various unique features, including three in-game bonuses and multiple winning options, making it the top choice in its category.

Game highlights

Distinctive and attractive animations: Players have to be prepared to be dazzled by the electrifying animations of Dr. Shocker. From the moment they enter the game, they will be greeted by a world of captivating visuals and seamless animations that bring the fascinating atmosphere to life.

3 Types of In-Game Bonuses: The game includes 3 bonus sectors:

1 symbol starts a bonus round with 3 sections

2 symbols multiply all odds randomly

3 symbols trigger a 5-spin round where each winning spin doubles the multipliers until played again, or the bonus ends.

Buy bonus feature: The Buy Bonus feature provides players with two exclusive Bonus Game opportunities.

FreeBet & FreeAmount: FreeBet and FreeAmount promotional tools provide an option to reward bonuses to the players, with the terms set by the operator.

Provable Fairness: The most reliable and high-end Random Number Generator technologies are utilized to ensure true randomness and transparency in the game.

Multiple Winning Options: The game offers a wide selection of diverse combinations and bonuses, increasing players’ chances of winning.

“Dr. Shocker” truly stands out as “a game that offers players a unique and engaging crash game experience,” Galaxsys said. The game is now LIVE and available for integration.