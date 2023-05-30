G2E Asia 2023 brings together industry leaders from all over the world

The global gaming industry has converged in Singapore for the G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition, which will take place until June 1 at Marina Bay Sands.

Singapore.- The Asian gaming industry is gathering today (May 30) at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore for the G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore, a three-day event that showcases the latest innovations and trends in the gaming and entertainment sector.

G2E Asia, or Global Gaming Expo Asia, is the international gaming trade show and conference organized by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and Reed Exhibitions (RX). Since its debut in 2007, G2E Asia has established itself as the preeminent show for the Asian gaming–entertainment industry, attracting over 95 per cent of Asian casino operators and thousands of industry professionals from across the continent and beyond.

A week ago, Yip Je Choong, the Managing Director of Singapore & Indonesia and Senior Vice President of Commercial APAC at RX, sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about the event and said: “G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore will provide a treasure trove of diverse and targeted onsite activities for conducting business and making new connections. Visitors can choose from Welcome Reception and a variety of Segmented Industry Cocktails events, including the Table Games Networking Cocktail, Slots Networking Cocktail, and Esports Networking Cocktail.”

The G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore features an exhibition floor with over 100 exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge products and solutions for the gaming and entertainment industry, such as gaming machines, systems, software, security, payment, digital marketing, esports, hospitality and more.

The event also features a three-day conference themed, “The Future Gaming Landscape in Asia,” which will provide conference delegates insights on innovative solutions, market trends, regulatory requirements, and opportunities to meet with technology specialists, regulators, and top leaders in the field. Led by high-level industry executives and subject experts, the conference features:

In-depth looks at the financial outlook for Asian gaming markets and optimizing customer experience.

experience.

Two panels dedicated to emerging markets with a spotlight on Thailand and Japan.

Innovators in esports providing insights into tapping the global esports market.

IAGA Best Practices Institute, examining compliance and regulation challenges and issues in

Asia, key considerations for new and expanding markets, and the latest advancements in

combating financial crime.

Some of the companies attending the show are Alfastreet, BetConstruct, CoinPayments, CreedRoomz, Digitain, Endorphina, EvenBet, Fast Track, Pascal Gaming, PopOk Gaming, TransAct, Uplatform, among others.

The G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore is part of a series of events that G2E Asia hosts across the region to connect people and innovations in the Asian entertainment industry. The next event will be the Asian IR Expo + G2E Asia 2023, which will take place on July 11-13, 2023 at the Venetian Macao.