Yip Je Choong: “G2E Asia continues to meet the moment as our industry resurges from the pandemic”

Yip Je Choong sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about the upcoming G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition to be held in Singapore.

Exclusive interview.- As G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore approaches, Yip Je Choong, the Managing Director Singapore & Indonesia and Senior Vice President Commercial APAC at RX, shares insights on the event’s significance, highlights, and its response to the dynamic changes in the gaming industry.

How does RX evaluate the results of G2E Asia 2022 Special Edition: Singapore, which first took place last year?

G2E Asia 2022 Special Edition: Singapore welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors, reuniting the Asian gaming community in-person for the first time since 2019. It marked a milestone for G2E Asia, which serves to connect thousands of gaming’s leading suppliers and operators with visitors of the most important gaming and entertainment countries in Asia.

What are the reasons for the event to be held again in Singapore this year? Is there any possibility for it to become a regular event in Singapore?

The Singapore event in May falls nicely in the global gaming event calendar and allows our customers to go back to their normal routine of attending at all the major global gaming events. We look forward to sharing details for next year’s G2E Asia as they become available.

What are some of the highlights of “G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore”? What’s the focus of the event this year?

G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore will feature content on the latest innovative products, market trends, regulatory requirements and networking with technology specialists, regulators, and top leaders in the field.

It will feature a show floor across 20,000 square meters to accommodate the projected 6,000 visitors from Asia and abroad, showcasing more than 100 exhibiting companies and their most cutting-edge products, solutions and technologies.

The G2E Asia Conference Program in Singapore returns for three content-rich days of sessions and forums led by high-level industry leaders, influencers, and experts.

An in-depth look at the financial outlook for Asian gaming markets

Two panels dedicated to Emerging Markets as well as Spotlight on Thailand and Japan

An insightful panel discussion on Optimizing Customer Experience

Learn from some of the sharpest minds in Esports industry to get valuable insights from the sessions of “Leveraging the Global Esports Industry”

IAGA Best Practices Institute, which will examine compliance and regulation challenges and issues in Asia, key considerations for new and expanding markets, and the latest advancements in combating financial crime.

G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore will provide a treasure trove of diverse and targeted onsite activities for conducting business and making new connections. Visitors can choose from Welcome Reception and a variety of Segmented Industry Cocktails events, including the Table Games Networking Cocktail, Slots Networking Cocktail, and Esports Networking Cocktail.

What are the differences between Asian IR Expo + G2E Asia 2023 held in Macau and G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore? What types of different experiences can visitors expect?

The G2E Asia Asian IR Expo in Macau is a unique opportunity to focus on integrated resorts, extending beyond gaming. This will be an invaluable platform to drive business diversification and get expert insights on Macau’s latest economic development.

The gaming industry in the region has evolved in the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. How does G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore respond to the changes of the industry in terms of its content?

G2E Asia has always reflected the industry that we serve by identifying the trends, leaders and products that are driving the Asian gaming community forward. This year is no different whether in Singapore or Macau. Specific to the special edition in Singapore, our content line up will deliver the insights attendees need to inform today’s business.

What are the expectations for G2E Asia 2023 Special Edition: Singapore this year?

We look forward to welcoming a projected 6,000 visitors and more than 100 exhibiting companies across 20,000 square meters of exhibition space. Whether content, networking or exhibition, G2E Asia continues to meet the moment as our industry resurges from the pandemic.