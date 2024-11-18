Full House Resorts names Jeff Michie as vice president of Rising Star Casino

Michie will replace Angi Truebner-Webb who will become the general manager of Silver Slipper Casino Hotel.

US.- Full House Resorts has named Jeff Michie as vice president and general manager of its Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, subject to customary gaming approvals. Michie will replace Angi Truebner-Webb who will become general manager of the company’s Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi.

Previously, Michie served as the chief financial officer at Casino del Sol, in Tucson, Arizona, where he oversaw the property’s finance, surveillance, and golf course departments. He has also served in senior management positions at several casinos, including as the senior vice president of operations and finance of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, and as assistant general manager and CFO for Belterra Casino Resort & Spa.

Michie has also worked as general manager for the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the Horizon Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Recently, Full House Resorts agreed with Clarity Game to sell the land, building, and certain other operating assets of Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

