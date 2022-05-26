Fredrik Johansson returns to CEO position at Fantasma Games

Fantasma Games’ founder has been serving in the position of chief commercial officer.

Sweden.- Stockholm-based online games developer Fantasma Games has announced that its founder Fredrik Johansson has been reappointed to the role of chief executive following a stint as chief commercial officer.

Johansson established Fantasma in 2017 and served as its first CEO until the start of last year. Returning to the position, he will have responsibility for the studio’s overall direction and strategy for games development, the leadership of senior management and the day-to-day running of the business.

Before founding Fantasman, Johansson co-founded MyChance and Shogun Media. He previously served stints as country manager for LeoVegas and ComeOn, helping them launch in Australia. He also co-founded and served as CEO of the Australian classifieds site Simple Trade.

“I am thrilled to return to the role of CEO of Fantasma Games and to have the support and trust of our largest shareholders when it comes to taking the studio into its next chapter,” Johansson said.

‘We have already achieved a great deal in a short space of time and having just reported a record first quarter we have tremendous momentum behind us. It is an honour to be leading such an incredible team of people as we continue to strive to create the most entertaining slots in the market.”

Fantasma has recently debuted in the US with BetMGM in Michigan and West Virginia through distribution partner Light and Wonder. More US launches are due to follow.

William Hill subsidiaries fined for breaches of Swedish reporting obligations

William Hill’s Mr Green and Evoke subsidiaries have agreed to pay SEK1.5m (€138,000) in combined penalty fees to Swedish regulator Spelinspektionen for breaches of reporting obligations. The regulator found that the operators had failed to report certain information in their biannual reports.

Swedish licensees must deliver reports every six months, no later than the 20th day of the month that the reporting period ends.