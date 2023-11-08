Finland: Veikkaus to implement ID checks for scratch card sales

The state-controlled gambling operator will introduce the measure from 2024.

Finland.- The state-owned gambling operator Veikkaus has confirmed that it will introduce mandatory identification checks for scratch card sales from January 1, 2024. ID checks were imposed for ticket games such as Lotto and Eurojackpot last May, but scratch card products such as Ässä and Casino were not covered by the move.

Valid forms of ID will include driving licences, Kela cards and Veikkaus cards. Veikkaus said that players will still be able to claim winnings from lottery products bought in 2023. The company has also announced the launch of a new scratch card-based draw from the start of 2024. Customers whose scratchcards have no winnings will be able to enter them into a daily draw at points of sale for a chance to win five prizes of €1,000.

Ville Venojärvi, director of Veikkaus’ lottery games, said: “Identification is already a familiar operating method to our customers. The new additional draw offers excitement to scratch card players more often than before. Participating in the new additional lottery is easier and the reform responds to customers’ wishes.”

Venojärvi claimed: “Veikkaus is one of the first game companies in the world where playing both digital and physical channels, including scratch cards, requires identification. With the help of identification, we prevent gaming disadvantages, strengthen age limit monitoring and build a safer gaming environment for everyone.”

At the moment, state-owned Veikkaus is the only operator offering regulated gambling in Finland. However, the government plans to introduce a licensing system for private operators. The Ministry of the Interior has created a political steering group and an intersectoral working group comprising key ministries and authorities.

Veikkaus has said it is “strategically prepared” for the change but expects to close gambling arcades and lay off around 240 staff. The government plans to split Veikkaus into separate companies that will operate within a group, reversing the 2017 merger of the Veikkaus sports betting operation with slot operator Raha-automaattiyhdistys and horse race betting operator Fintoto.