FDJ sees revenue rise in H1

The French operator has also announced a new acquisition.

France.- The French gaming operator Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a rise in first half revenue and net profit. Net gaming revenue for the six months to June 30 reached €1.21bn, a rise of 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Lottery growth was the most significant contributor. Lottery sales rose by 17.1 per cent year-on-year to €946m. The operator put this down to the end of Covid-19 restrictions. Sports betting revenue fell by 4.9 per cent to €232m, which FDJ said was mainly due to a less busy calendar compared to 2021, which benefited from Euro 2020.

Overall stakes were up 9.7 per cent year-on-year at €10.0bn, with lottery up 16.6 per cent at €8.02bn. Sports betting stakes fell 10.9 per cent to €2.02bn. Operating profit was €239.2m, a rise of 21.4 per cent against H1 2021. Pre-tax profit was up 7.5 per cent at €217.7m and net profit 9.5 per cent at €159.5m. EBITDA was up 8 per cent year-on-year at €308m.

FDJ chief executive and chairwoman Stéphane Pallez said: “The second quarter confirmed the positive trend at the start of the year, notably for the lottery. Our business grew over the half year, both at points of sale and in digital.

“The group is pursuing its sustainable and profitable growth strategy for the benefit of all its stakeholders.”

FDJ said it planned to seek further investment opportunities. It had already announced that it has entered exclusive negotiations with point-of-sale and payment provider Aleda. It’s now announced that it will acquire another payment company, L’Addition, which specialises in payment management, point-of-sale systems and management services for the hospitality and gastronomy sectors.

Pallez said: “Given the deterioration of the global economic environment, the group remains cautious but confident in its outlook, based on its extensive and responsible gaming model. We continue to invest in and develop our activities, including those of payment and services, with the acquisitions of Aleda and L’Addition.”