FBM invites players to grow the Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees and collect golden prizes

Press release.- Prosperity, Strength, and Fortune are the foundations of the Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees’ entertaining power. The latest addition to FBM’s slots portfolio offers a fresh gaming experience with a bonus mode where players can try up to seven gaming dynamics based on three money trees and conquer four jackpots.

Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees is a 243-ways game introducing novelty and value to FBM’s slot lineup. Its unique mechanic, centred around three money trees, keeps players guessing what gaming dynamic they will experience in the link bonus. This element of surprise increases the players’ engagement and retention levels, allowing casino operators to offer a product that blends exciting gameplay with compelling payouts.

Three Money Trees open a fortune-filled bonus

The Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees link bonus aggregates several layers of excitement. By offering free spins with distinct game dynamics, this feature can start when a player obtains a blue, red, or green coin during a game round.

When the bonus starts, three free spins are automatically awarded, and five golden coins will randomly appear on the empty individual slots. Each money tree can unlock the bonus independently or in combination with others, offering up to seven distinct game experiences to the players.

Now, let’s see what the Prosperity, Strength and Fortune bonsais have to offer in the bonus-free rounds:

Prosperity – the coins of Prosperity are blue, and attribute a random prize for players to collect when they appear on the reels.

Strength – the red coins symbolise Strength, and they multiply the values of all coins available on the reels to get a numeric prize value then.

Fortune – the Fortune coins are green, and have the collector effect. When they appear on the reels, they accumulate the value of all the other coins.

When two or more money trees activate the bonus simultaneously, their effects combine, enabling players to secure impressive wins. But that is not all about the rewarding power of the Xing Fú Fortune link bonus.

This game mode is also the gateway to obtain one of the four jackpots: Mini, Minor, Major or Grand. To obtain a Mini, Minor, and Major jackpot, players just need to get jackpot coins during the bonus rounds and wait for the final revelation. The Grand jackpot is achievable through a single coin and by filling all the 15 positions available in the reels during the bonus.

An Oriental-themed slot to play on two casino cabinets

Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees immerses players in a world inspired by Oriental culture, featuring bonsais, dragons, frogs, carps, ema plaques, and fans. The sounds and graphics developed for the game merge with these visual references to deliver an authentic Asian gaming experience.

Available for the Galaxy II and Auria casino cabinets, this slot game ensures a friendly integration on different casino floor layouts.

Following the recent launch of Jin Qián Link Spirits, FBM continues to expand its offer to slots fans in Mexico. Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees reinforces the brand’s commitment to bringing disruptive, trustful, and high-performing casino games that can add value to the casino operator’s portfolios.