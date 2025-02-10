FBM installs Jí Hǎo Link Spirits in the United States

The company kicked off 2025 in dramatic fashion by installing the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits slot games at Hialeah Park Casino in Miami.

Press release.- New Year is a synonym for new gaming offers available for FBM’s slot fans in the United States. The global gaming brand keeps diversifying its portfolio and taking solid steps toward the sustainable growth of its operation in the US.

The immortal phoenix and the mystical dragon are the protagonists of the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits gaming experience, where each flight can swiftly turn into a memorable round.

Spirits flights bring extra thrills to the reels

With the launch of Golden Lóng Spirits and Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits, FBM presents an evolution of the gaming experience offered by Jí Hǎo Link, designed to entice players seeking thrilling gaming sessions.

The Spirits feature can happen anytime players get a special coin during a game round, whether in the main game or free spins. In the transition for the Spirits moment, the coin sticks its position, and the game awards the players three free Spirits “flights”.

Each flight can bring three possible rewards: yellow Extra Coins displaying numeric prizes, Spirits green coins drawing a big win, and Jackpot red coins allowing players to collect a Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpot.

Available to play on the Auria and Galaxy II cabinets, the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits slots also have Luck Has Arrived as a common feature anticipating direct access to free spins or a big win, and Triple Wild and Wild Multiplier as game features for Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits and Golden Lóng Spirits, respectively.

New growth horizons are in sight for FBM

With the introduction of the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits game suite in the US market, FBM continues its growth journey. Following the successful expansion in Mexico, this product line is now available for American players to enjoy and will spread throughout Florida and Oklahoma.

In the sequence of this remarkable step, Mike Medlin (GM, Sales & Operations at FBM) expressed his immense gratitude to Javier Fernandez (Director of Slot Operations at Hialeah Park Casino) and Steve Calabro (Executive Vice-President and General Manager at Hialeah Park Casino) for their continued loyalty and support to FBM, once again proved with the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits debut in the United States with Hialeah Park Casino.

FBM reinforces its presence in the United States by expanding its game portfolio. This move reaffirms the global gaming brand’s dedication to strengthening its market footprint in the US with innovative and reliable games that deliver value to casino operators and exciting and entertaining experiences for players.