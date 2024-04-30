Fanatics to use Continent 8 Technologies digital infrastructure

Continent 8 will host the operator’s in-state data centres.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has signed up with Continent 8 Technologies to use the provider’s digital infrastructure for regulated online sports betting and online casinos in the US. Continent 8 will host the operator’s in-state data centres through AWS Outposts and will manage on-premises infrastructure and services in 20 US states, including Michigan, New York, Vermont, and West Virginia. T

The operator has also signed up for Continent 8’s Gaming Exchange, which allows customers to connect via a virtual private network (VPN).

Bob Pascucci, vice president of Technology, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “Infrastructure is the foundation upon which we build our sports betting and casino experience. In Continent 8, we have a partner with an unrivaled reputation for supporting its customers, enabling us to continue to drive growth at pace.”

Michael Tobin, chief executive officer and founder at Continent 8 Technologies added: “We have worked with Fanatics Betting and Gaming – a top-tier US operator – from day one of their launch, supporting them as they have grown state-by-state. Fanatics is a high-caliber operator that understands the importance of infrastructure in delivering the top-quality player experience it is building its reputation on. Our leading digital infrastructure solutions provide the reliable connectivity operators need to deploy their online sportsbooks and casinos in regulated US states quickly and compliantly.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in the final state, Illinois. The firm began acquiring PointsBet’s businesses in August 2023.