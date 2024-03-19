Experience the red carpet glamour at the exclusive Endorphina Club Party

The Endorphina Club Party is set out to be a very glamorous night.

The event will take place March 26 at the Theater Royale, in Prague.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently announced a spectacular night of fun and networking at the luxurious Endorphina Club Party. The event will be held on March 26th at the Theater Royale in Prague, carrying the theme Casino Royale 777.

This year will be the second edition of the Endorphina Club, and customers have already shown massive interest in the event. An additional reason for the excitement this year is the prestigious GamingTECH CEE Awards 2024 Ceremony, which will be hosted by Endorphina and its partner Hipther.

The awards hold great significance in the iGaming world, as they celebrate industry excellence in Central and Eastern Europe, embracing the latest advancements and trends. After the ceremony, the winners will be announced on the stage of the ROYAL Theatre & Club Chic.

All Endorphina Club attendees will be welcomed by a red carpet entrance followed by a Martini welcome drink. Endorphina also announced that the popular video booth – spin 360 will also make an appearance.

The Endorphina Club Party is set out to be a very glamorous night, filled with excellent networking opportunities. During the event, attendees will enjoy a Burlesque performance, catering and drinks, music, dancing, and a lot of mingling.

Register for the exclusive Endorphina Club Party and grab your chance to receive the ultimate Casino Royale experience. Don’t forget to respect the dress code by wearing the most smart casual outfit you have.