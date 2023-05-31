Endorphina releases new fruit-themed slot game Multistar Fruits

Endorphina launches a new slot game, Multistar Fruits, promising an exhilarating gaming experience.

Press release.- Endorphina has just announced the release of its latest online slot game – Multistar Fruits. This new shimmering game promises to offer players an exhilarating gaming galactic experience with its stunning graphics and exciting features.

Endorphina is known for creating high-quality games that offer players a unique and unforgettable gaming experience, and Multistar Fruits is no exception.

This 3-reel 3-row slot with 5 paylines is designed with a classic fruit theme. Players will find juicy symbols such as grapes, cherries, lemons, plums, oranges, and watermelons. But it’s the stars that really steal the show! These shining celestial bodies come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own unique rewards and bonuses.

As players spin the reels, watch in amazement as the stars shoot across the sky and land on the reels, giving players multiple chances to win. Some stars might trigger free spins, while others might double players’ winnings.

Multistar Fruits is set to take players on a journey to a celestial world full of wonder and excitement, where the sky is filled with glittering stars just waiting to shower down upon the reels. With its mesmerizing display of stars and colorful fruits, this game promises to be a visual starry feast for players.

Ready to wish upon a star? Look up, get lucky, and try Endorphina‘s latest Multistar Fruits!