Endorphina releases a brand-new online slot, Crowns and Coins

Endorphina’s latest release features 3 reels, 3 rows, and 5 fixed paylines.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of its latest title, Crown Coins, which will be available for play in online casinos starting July 7th, 2024.

Crown Coins features 3 reels, 3 rows, and 5 fixed paylines, introducing the familiar and classic gameplay many slot enthusiasts are drawn to.

Other than old-school gameplay and good graphics, Crown Coins presents players with:

* Wild symbols, which appear during the main game to connect potential winning combinations.

* Royal Treasury Bonus Game, triggered by 3 or more coins landing simultaneously on the reels. During the Bonus Game, players must collect as many coins as possible, each carrying a special value.

* Jackpots, available during the Royal Treasury Bonus Game, award players up to 1000x total bets. The slot offers 4 different jackpots – MIN, MID, MAX, and ULTRA JACKPOT.

* Classic Risk Game, available in all Endorphina slots, this feature allows players to double their winnings up to 10 times.

Experience classic gameplay mixed with modern features in Endorphina’s newest release.