Endorphina celebrates Brazilian culture with a new slot game: “Festa Junina”

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of its latest slot game: “Festa Junina”, inspired by one of Brazil’s most beloved festivals. Featuring 5 reels, 5 rows, and 50 fixed pay lines, this game brings the vibrant atmosphere of “Festa Junina” to life with colourful decorations, traditional music, and dances.

Key features of Festa Junina:

Expanding Wilds: Represented by a bonfire, Wild symbols expand vertically on reels 2, 3, and 4, substituting for all symbols except Scatter and Bonus.

Free Games: Three or more Scatter symbols trigger 10 to 20 Free Games, with a guaranteed Wild on each spin.

Gift Pick Game: Activated by three Bonus symbols, players can win 10x, 30x, or 50x their total bets by choosing from three gift boxes.

Risk Game: Double winnings up to 10 times with the Classic Risk Game.

