EGT North Macedonia celebrated its 10-th anniversary

EGT’s team prepared many surprises for their guests for the celebration.

Press release.- EGT’s office in North Macedonia turned 10 years old on November 16 and celebrated the occasion with a lavish party at Roof Top Restaurant Ragusa 360 Skopje, which was attended by representatives of over 40 partner companies.

Mariana Stanoikovska, who is the presenter of the lottery on the North Macedonian national television, was the host of the event. EGT’s team had prepared many surprises for their guests, who participated in a raffle with prizes, and as a sign of appreciation for the fruitful cooperation, each company also received a thank you plaque with its own logo.

Dobriyan Spirov, director of EGT North Macedonia, in his address to the attendees, said: “I am very happy that today I have the opportunity to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our office with you.

“We owe all our achievements to both the dedication and exceptional professionalism of our employees and the invaluable support of our customers and partners. I would like to thank all of you for being next to us, and I believe that together we will have even greater successes in the future.”

EGT North Macedonia is among the leaders in the local market. The company’s casino and VLT products are installed in the establishments of all major operators in the country and are among the players’ favourites.