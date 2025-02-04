EGT Digital partners with NOTO – 360 Fraud and Compliance to elevate fraud and compliance management

EGT Digital’s customers will have access to powerful tools to manage financial crime risks while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced its collaboration with NOTO – 360 Fraud and Compliance, a leading FRAML (Fraud and AML) solution provider. Thanks to integrating the enterprise-grade FRAML platform NOTO, the igaming company’s customers now have access to powerful tools, allowing them to effectively manage financial crime risks while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Through this platform, gaming operators are able to combat fraud, prevent promotional abuse, and simplify compliance processes. Its intuitive interface and pre-integrated capabilities make it the ideal solution for reducing complexity in fraud risk management within the igaming sector.

Ivan Stefanov, CEO of NOTO – 360 Fraud and Compliance said: “We are very happy with our partnership with EGT Digital, a leader in the igaming and entertainment space.”

Then, he added: “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to providing unparalleled protection against fraud and ensuring seamless compliance with regulatory requirements. By combining EGT Digital’s innovative igaming platform with our advanced fraud detection and AML solution—featuring real-time analytics, machine learning-driven insights, and multi-layered security—our customers can enjoy a secure, streamlined experience. Together, we’re empowering businesses to combat fraud, reduce costs, and deliver trust at scale.”

Rumen Apostolov, fraud manager at EGT Digital, also expressed his positive expectations regarding the cooperation: “I’m proud to have spearheaded this partnership with NOTO. In an industry where fraud prevention and compliance are critical, integrating their cutting-edge FRAML solution into our platform ensures that our clients can confidently navigate these challenges. Partnering with NOTO is a significant step forward in our mission to provide robust all-in-one solutions for gaming operators.”