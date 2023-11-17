EGT Digital is ready to demonstrate innovations and bestsellers at BEGE Expo 2023

The company will showcase its products and innovations on stand 4.1.

Press release.- EGT Digital will participate in this year’s edition of BEGE Expo, which will gather operators, players and industry experts on 22 and 23 November. The company will await guests on stand 4.1. in Hall 4 together with EGT.

The igaming provider will present its widely popular jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, containing more than 90 in-house developed attractive slot titles on different themes. Along with the well-established games, the visitors will be able to learn more about the latest addition to Clover Chance Pyramid Riddles Osiris.

The newest proposal of EGT Digital will dive players into the mysterious world of Ancient Egypt, where each winning combination triggers the cascade feature, that provides the chance for a long sequence of consecutive wins.

Those tempted by instant winnings will not be disappointed either, as they will be able to try their luck with the company’s instant games, standing out with their original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

See also: EGT Digital with an impressive product display at SiGMA Europe 2023

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will be also on display to demonstrate its 4 modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway. Each one of them could be part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “BEGE Expo is a very important exhibition for us and we are glad that we will take part in it once again.

“This is a great opportunity for us to meet with our current and potential customers from the region and show them how they can make their business even more successful with our latest products.”