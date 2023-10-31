EGT and RR Gaming International presented the Bulgarian manufacturer’s latest products for the Dutch AWP market

The special event took place in Mereveld in the city of Utrecht on October 25.

The main focus of the presentation was the newest Phoenix cabinet.

Press release.- For the second year in a row, EGT and its partner for the Netherlands RR Gaming International presented the latest developments of the Bulgarian manufacturer, developed specifically for the local AWP market. This happened as part of a special event that took place in Mereveld in the city of Utrecht on October 25.

The main focus of the presentation was the newest Phoenix cabinet. Powered by both Exciter III and Exciter IV platforms and standing out with sophisticated design with 27-inch interactive displays, delivering exceptional visuals, this model also offers the option to be equipped with a video or an electromechanical keyboard, as well as an attractive multimedia topper.

The other main highlight was Bonus Prize Collection: the latest multigame of EGT, containing 10 trendy titles with exclusive bonus features, among which Thriller Games, Coffee Break, Cash Heat and Epic Cash. All of them provide players with even more chances for winning and entertainment.

The selection of displayed products was complemented by the well-known G 27-27 St AWP and G 32-32 VIP AWP cabinets, which were supplied with the popular Purple and Orange Collection multigame mixes.

See also: EGT Digital’s games are among the hottest new proposals for Star Bet’s customers

EGT Digital also presented its wide range of igaming products, including а portfolio of more than 90 online slot games and 4 jackpots.

They also showed their in-house developed online betting platform X-Nave, consisting of 4 modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. All of them could be part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with solutions of third-party providers.

Radoslav Kabakov, sales manager for the Netherlands at EGT, said: “I am very happy to say that the event was a great success.

“Our new products have been very well received by our guests and partners and I am confident that this will result in many closed deals in the coming months.”

See also: EGT is an official partner of Morning Run