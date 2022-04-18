EGT and Reel Games will showcase innovative gaming solutions at NIGA Indian Gaming 2022

On the EGT’s stand 1232 the visitors will be able to see the slot cabinets.

At EGT’s stand 1232 at NIGA (19-22 April), visitors will be able to see the slot cabinets of the latest General Series.

Press release.- EGT and its partner for USA Reel Games Inc. will take part in NIGA Indian Gaming 2022 Tradeshow & Convention, which will take place on 19-22 April in Anaheim. The Bulgarian manufacturer will showcase a selection of products, consisting of some of its most successful developments, as well as hot new slot and multiplayer solutions.

On the EGT’s stand 1232 the visitors will be able to see the slot cabinets of the latest General Series G 50 J2 St, G 50 V St, G 50 C St and G 55 C VIP, which will attract the casino operators’ attention with their contemporary frameless design, numerous ergonomic features and rich variety of gaming options.

The specially created for the US market jackpots High Cash, 2 Happy Hits and Cai Fu Tian Jiang will also demonstrate their enormous potential to the local players, offering them big winnings and great entertainment through their single games.

At display will be also a few multiplayer products. Among them will be the flexible S-32 terminal, allowing various setup options through specially designed connection modules, as well as an automated roulette center, available with both European (single zero) and American (double zero) roulette wheel and giving the opportunity up to 250 play stations to be connected to it.

“I’m happy that we will demonstrate the great new products of EGT at this year’s edition of NIGA,“ commented Sean Smith, President of Reel Games Inc. “We have solid long-term relationships with tribal casinos and I believe that our customers will find the gaming solutions they need on our stand.”

See also: EGT at FIJMA 2022: A successful start of the gaming shows season