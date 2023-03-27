EGT and Reel Games to present General cabinets and its newest jackpots at Indian Gaming Show 2023

G 50 J2 St, G 55 С VIP and G 55 J1 VIP will be the models which will present the General Series of slot cabinets.

Indian Gaming Show 2023 will take place March 28-30.

Press release.- Euro Games Technology together with its distributor for USA Reel Games will once again demonstrate its slot and multiplayer products at Indian Gaming Show 2023.

From 28 to 30 March, the visitors of stand 1049 will have the opportunity to see and try out some of the latest propositions of the Bulgarian manufacturer, including cabinets from the General Series, as well as the latest additions to its jackpot portfolio.

G 50 J2 St, G 55 С VIP and G 55 J1 VIP will be the models which will present the General Series of slot cabinets. Including attractive contemporary design with frameless HD displays, providing exceptional visual clarity, numerous ergonomic features and powered by the Exciter III and Exciter IV platforms, they will offer their users an unforgettable gaming experience.

The machines will be supplied with the bestseller Bell Link, as well as High Cash, 2 Happy Hits and Cai Fu Tian Jiang jackpots, which are created specifically for the US market. They will reveal an astonishing world of heroes, exciting adventures and big winnings through their fantastic single games.

At display will be two brand-new jackpot solutions of EGT as well: Gods & Kings Link and 9 Crystal Bonanza. The four-level Gods & Kings Link will invite the boldest players to test their skills with divine creatures and will award them with a variety of bonus games so they can maximise their winnings. The ultimate goal of those who play 9 Crystal Bonanza is collecting diamonds to unlock substantial rewards. When they get more than 5 diamonds on a max bet, they will win the jackpot and grant all their wishes.

The visitors of EGT’s stand will also be able to see the well-known flexible multiplayer S 32 terminal, featuring full HD multi-stream video and allowing various setup options through specially designed connection modules, as well as an automated roulette centre, to which a huge number of playing stations can be connected.

Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP Sales & Marketing at EGT, commented: “I am glad that we will be participating in the Indian Gaming Show this year again and I am confident that the products which we will showcase will make a long-lasting impression.”

