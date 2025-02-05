Eduardo Aching: “The aim of SBC Rio is to further establish Konami as a trusted entertainment supplier for Brazil’s newly regulated igaming market”

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, reveals the company’s goals for the SBC Summit Rio 2025 and the products it will be showcasing there.

Exclusive interview.- Konami Gaming is preparing to take part in a new edition of the SBC Summit Rio 2025 with great expectations.

To find out more about their goals for the event and plans for the Brazilian market, Focus Gaming News spoke to Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming.

What do you anticipate will be the primary focus of the expo?

Konami’s primary focus at SBC Rio is connecting with igaming operators—both existing and potential new partners interested in bringing trusted slot content to their users.

How are you getting ready for SBC Summit Rio, and what are you hoping to achieve at the exhibition?

Our Konami team members are arranging meetings with Brazilian igaming operators, in addition to the walk-in traffic we expect. The aim of SBC Rio is to further establish Konami as a trusted entertainment supplier for Brazil’s newly regulated igaming market, and give the nation’s licensed operators details on our total online offering.

K-Pow! Pig is a major release for ICE 2025. Can we expect to see it showcased at the SBC Summit Rio 2025?

K-Pow! Pig will be a showcase game at SBC Summit Rio, continuing the momentum out of ICE Barcelona. And as we’re arriving to this market for the first time in 2025, Konami will be emphasising its total igaming content library—which includes everything from proven classics like China Shores and African Diamond to today’s popular hits like All Aboard and Dragon’s Law Fortune.

What are the company’s challenges for the coming months?

At this time, it is very important to Konami that we make our content available to new operator customers in Brazil who might be interested. My team and I have already begun to build relationships with Brazilian igaming operators, with plenty of room for growth. For Konami, we are fortunate to have an existing brand presence in Brazil through highly popular consumer entertainment by the digital entertainment division of KONAMI GROUP CORP. The Konami brand carries strong recognition in Brazil and is associated with high-quality products and exceptional content. As the division of KONAMI GROUP responsible for casino games and technology, Konami Gaming aims to expand that reputation to our casino gaming offering in Brazil by growing new partnerships with the nation’s expanding igaming operators.