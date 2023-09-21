ICCI charges cricket players and officials for corruption in UAE

The charges relate to attempts to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

United Arab Emirates.- The International Cricket Council (ICCI) has initiated legal proceedings against eight players, officials and team owners for allegedly violating the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code during the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The charges stem from attempts to corrupt matches in the tournament, which was held between November 19 and December 4, 2021.

Among those charged are:

Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, a team co-owner, faces charges related to failing to disclose information regarding corrupt conduct, obstructing investigations, and failing to cooperate. Parag Sanghvi, another co-owner, is charged with placing bets on match outcomes and failing to cooperate with investigators. Ashar Zaidi, the batting coach, is accused of being involved in attempts to improperly influence matches, soliciting others to breach the code, and not disclosing relevant information. Rizwan Javed, a domestic player, faces charges similar to those against Ashar Zaidi. Saliya Saman, another domestic player, has been charged with attempting to improperly influence matches, offering rewards to other participants, and soliciting others to breach the code. Sunny Dhillon, an assistant coach, is charged with involvement in attempts to influence matches and failing to disclose pertinent information. Nasir Hossain, a Bangladesh player, is charged with failing to report the receipt of a gift exceeding $750, not disclosing relevant approaches or invitations, and not cooperating with investigators. Shadab Ahamed, a team manager, is accused of failing to cooperate with investigations.

Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Parag Sanghvi, Azhar Zaidi, Rizwan Javed, Saliya Saman and Sunny Dhillon have been provisionally suspended. All of those charged were given 14 days from September 19 to respond to the charges.