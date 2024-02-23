Dutch regulator reports on probe into advertising of unlicensed gambling

The KSA says 14 out of 33 affiliate sites were found to have illegal advertising.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported on its probe into affiliate sites advertising unlicensed gambling. It says that 14 out of the 33 gambling websites that it monitored were found to have breached regulations.

Offences included aiming advertising at customers who had self-excluded from gambling via the CRUKS register. The KSA said the sites had advertised for 14 unlicensed providers.

The KSA said that the website owners “seem to be hiding” and that it has started a “follow-up investigation.” The regulator also found adverts for unlicensed gambling offerings in six online media outlets. It said the sites removed the ads after it contacted them to raise the issue.

Earlier this week, the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security opened a consultation on play limits for online gambling. The consultation seeks feedback on current protections under the online gambling legislation (KOA), which launched regulated online gambling in October 2021.

The minister for legal protection, Franc Weerwind, is proposing a €150 loss limit on the accounts of players aged under 24 and compulsory monthly financial risk checks on players who spend more than €350. Meanwhile, operators will need to make “customer care reminders” every 30 minutes to warn players about their gambling.

However, the ChristenUnie (CU) party leader is calling for universal loss limit and says it will put forward an alternative to Weerwind’s proposals. It claims to have cross-party support. The Dutch parliament will also review Socialist Party MP Michiel van Nispen’s proposed financial penalties for online gambling breaches.