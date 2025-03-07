DSTGAMING wins Innovation of the Year Award at SPiCE South Asia 2025

DSTGAMING was recognised for its cutting-edge igaming solutions and technological advancements.

Press release.- DSTGAMING has been awarded the prestigious Innovation of the Year Award 2025 at SPiCE South Asia 2025. This accolade recognises DSTGAMING’s dedication to pushing technological boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that empower igaming operators worldwide.

The SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards honours companies that demonstrate excellence in the gaming industry, and DSTGAMING’s win reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in platform innovation. Through a combination of scalable white-label casino platforms, advanced back-office tools, seamless payment integrations, and an extensive game portfolio, DSTGAMING continues to set new standards in the igaming space.

Driving innovation in igaming

At the core of DSTGAMING’s success is its commitment to innovation and technological advancement. The company has developed robust turnkey and white-label solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of igaming operators. By incorporating cutting-edge features such as AI-driven player management, secure multi-currency payment systems, and real-time risk analysis, DSTGAMING ensures that operators have the tools needed to succeed in a fast-evolving market.

Additionally, DSTGAMING’s focus on user experience and player retention strategies has set it apart from competitors. The platform seamlessly integrates high-quality gaming content, offering players an engaging and immersive experience while maximising revenue potential for operators.

Recognition at SPiCE South Asia 2025

The company said: “Winning the Innovation of the Year Award at SPiCE South Asia is a testament to DSTGAMING’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the gaming industry. This recognition reflects the company’s efforts to create a more efficient, scalable, and user-friendly igaming ecosystem.

“As DSTGAMING continues to expand its footprint across global markets, this award serves as motivation to push innovation even further. The company remains dedicated to helping igaming operators succeed by providing state-of-the-art technology, seamless integrations, and unparalleled support.

“Stay tuned as DSTGAMING continues to shape the future of igaming with groundbreaking advancements and industry-leading solutions.”