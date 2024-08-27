DraftKings launches first electric poker game

The game is only available in Michigan.

US.- DraftKings has launched its first electric poker game. For now, the product is only live in Michigan.

Signe Yama, DraftKings’ vice president of product operations, said: “As a leader in casino games, we’re excited to expand our offerings to deliver DraftKings customers the latest online poker game technology with more exciting ways to win. Our new game will enhance the overall player experience while capturing new customers with our DraftKings twist on traditional poker games.”

