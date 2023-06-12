CT Gaming to showcase latest gaming solutions at Peru Gaming Show 2023

At the forefront of CT Gaming display will be the remarkable EZ Modulo 32/32.

PGS will be held on June 14th and 15th at the Jockey Exhibition Center, Lima.

Press release.- The Peru Gaming Show is just around the corner, and CT Gaming is gearing up to make a grand entrance. “From 14 to 15 June, we invite you to visit us at stand 50, where we will be showcasing our latest and most innovative gaming solutions”, said Georgi Koprinarov, general manager at CT Gaming for Latin America.

They also look forward to showcasing their top-performing Next slot machine, which has become a true symbol of innovation and entertainment. The Next slot machine will captivate and entertain all visitors with exciting multigames that offer bonus features, compelling themes, and high-quality graphics.

A highlight of CT Gaming line-up will be the Diamond Tree 20 games and Diamond King multigames, linked to the 3-level Diamond Tree jackpot. These titles combine a collection of player favourites, each offering unique gameplay mechanics, stunning visuals, and the chance to win big. From the enchanting Diamond Tree 20 games to the Diamond King series, these multi-games are set to take the overall experience to new heights.

“The event will showcase our commitment to innovation, entertainment, and outstanding gaming. We are looking forward to presenting our latest products at what we believe will be an incredible opportunity to experience the future of gaming firsthand,” said Georgi Koprinarov.

Peru Gaming Show 2023 promises to be an event full of networking opportunities, industry insights, and the latest advances in the gaming world.