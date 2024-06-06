Continent 8 receives approvals in Nevada

Continent 8 Technologies has received two approvals from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

US.- Continent 8 Technologies has received two approvals from the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). The first permits it to provide its services via a data centre site in the state. The second allows it to provide services to Nevada-licensed operations from its New Jersey site, meaning licensed operators and suppliers can utilise the company’s Atlantic City data centre to launch in Nevada.

Nick Nally, chief revenue officer at Continent 8 Technologies, stated: “Our bold and customer-centric approach has positioned us as the number one igaming infrastructure provider for operators and suppliers targeting the US market and adding Nevada to our growing network of states strengthens this position.

“That we have also uniquely secured approvals to service Nevada customers from both in-state and out-of-state is further evidence of how we provide our customers with solutions they simply can’t get elsewhere. And this has only been possible because of our close relationship with regulators and the prowess of our infrastructure.”

Continent 8 is live in 30 US states and has further launches in the pipeline.