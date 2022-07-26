Comtrade Gaming announces a new iCore deal with Stanleybet Romania

The Comtrade Gaming team looks forward to helping Stanleybet Romania grow its online business.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming, a leading technology supplier to the gaming industry, announces that it will supply its iGaming Platform (iCore) to Stanleybet Romania. The deal will see Stanleybet Romania have their own version of Comtrade Gaming’s iCore for the entire business.

“We are very excited to be working with Stanleybet Romania. They have a great brand with a large retail footprint, and we look forward to helping them grow their online business. Using our platform will give them access to the best tools, such as real-time bonusing, dynamic segmentation, real-time push messaging, and many more player engagement tools,” says Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer at Comtrade Gaming.

Csaba Tanko, CEO at Stanleybet Romania, comments on their new deal: “We are delighted to use Comtrade Gaming’s technology, as we believe it is key to help us grow, shape our future, and at the same time provide our players with the best customer experience. We are more confident knowing they are taking care of our backend technology specific to our needs. This way, we will be able to focus more efficiently on marketing and increasing our market penetration.

Steven Valentine continues: “When someone decides to migrate their platform, they put a lot of trust of their existing business on you. We have shown on many occasions that we are the smart choice for a growing operator. Having done many Tier 1 migrations in the past, we have now made our iGaming Platform more accessible to small and mid-size operators who have outgrown their current solution. Ongoing individual customization is the key to success, and typically that is only available to Tier 1 operators or ones with their own tech teams. With our flexible approach to individual client needs, we are a very reliable choice for operators looking to improve their platform technology”.

