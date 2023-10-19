Comparasino makes UK market debut

New online casino comparison site matches players with brands that meet their preferences in seconds.

Players across the UK can now compare online casinos and bonuses based on their own preferences following the launch of Comparasino.com, a brand-new online casino comparison site.

Comparasino allows players to find casinos based on what matters most to them, including things like welcome bonuses, payment methods, game providers, the speed of payouts, the age of the brand and more.

These preferences are fed into Comparasino’s smart recommendation engine which generates a list of matching brands in seconds. Players can then lock in their list by creating a Comparasino account where their matching brands are stored in a dedicated portal.

Each time they come back to their Comparasino account they will find new matching brands that have been added to the site. This means less searching and more playing.

Comparasino puts the power in the hands of players. It doesn’t tell them where to play, nor does it push brands based on commercial agreements. This is to foster genuine trust with players and ultimately allow them to find online casinos that hit their jackpot.

Comparasino is owned by content marketing agency, Ghostfoundry, and is run by its team of developers, designers, content writers and marketing specialists headed up by husband-and-wife duo, Martyn and Araminta Hannah.

Martyn Hannah, Managing Director of Comparasino.com, said: “Comparasino is on a simple mission – to help players find online casinos and bonuses that offer exactly what they’re looking for.

“We want to stop players having to spend time trawling the internet for new brands and the latest bonuses, time that could be spent playing their favourite slots and casino games.

“With Comparasino, they no longer need to search for casino brands as we tell them as soon as a new matching casino lands on our site. We see this as a massive step forward in how players find online casinos to play at.”