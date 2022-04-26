ComeOn Group obtains gaming licence in Ontario

The firm has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Canada.- ComeOn Group has obtained a gambling licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). As it expands its presence in the North American market, the firm will enter the regulated igaming Canadian province with its ComeOn brand. The Ontario market opened on April 4.

Focusing on casino and sports betting, the group was founded in 2008 and launched its first online brand in 2010. ComeOn will launch its latest product WeSpin to the Ontario market.

Juergen Reutter, ComeOn Group CEO, said: “With Ontario regulating, we are delighted to have been granted a licence in one of the largest regulated states in North America. ComeOn has been one of our flagship brands for more than 12 years and is powered by our proprietary iGaming platform we keep innovating to provide an exciting and safe player experience to our customers.

“We will bring WeSpin and other casino innovations to the market, as we have done in so many locally regulated markets before. To add, this licence process has showcased once more the strength of our teams coming together to make this happen in a timely fashion.”

iGaming Ontario, a subsidiary of Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), is responsible for regulating Ontario’s new online gambling market, including issuing licences to operators and suppliers.

