Colorado sports betting handle reaches $552.6m in November

The sports betting handle was up 16.2 per cent from November 2021.

US.- Colorados’ sports betting handle totalled $552.6m in November. That’s an increase of 16.2 per cent from November 2021 and 4.9 per cent from $526.9m in October 2022.

A total of $548m was wagered online and $4.7m at retail sportsbooks. Gross gaming revenue was $37.6m, an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to November 2021 and 3 per cent from October 2022. Online gaming revenue totalled $37.1m and retail gaming revenue $453,625.

In November, the most popular sport for betting was basketball with $142.2m in bets across online and retail. Football betting amounted to $135.3m, college football $48.1m and college basketball $39m. Players won $515m while Colorado earned $2.6m in sports betting taxes.

RCI acquires new location for casino in Colorado

RCI Hospitality Holdings has closed the acquisition of a four-story, 30,000-square-foot building in the downtown gaming district in Central City, Colorado. The area is one of three in the state where casino gambling is legal.

The building, located at 130 Main Street, was acquired from the city for $2.4m. RCI subsidiaries will open a Rick’s Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino and plan to offer casino, sports betting, entertainment and dining options.