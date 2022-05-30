Colorado sports betting handle comes in at $392.3m for April

The handle was down 22 per cent against March but up 60 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $392.3m in April, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was down 22 per cent compared to March, when Coloradans wagered $505.6m, but up 60 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

Professional basketball brought in the most wagers with $146.4m, followed by Baseball ($69.9m) and ice hockey ($26m). Soccer was fourth at $15.6m and golf completed the Top five at $10.4m. Pro-basketball betting was down 35 per cent from March’s $218.3m.

The Colorado Department of Revenue said gross gaming revenue from sports betting in Colorado was approximately $22.6m for April, making for a total win percentage of 5.75 per cent. Total net sports betting proceeds were $11.5m. Sportsbooks paid $1.2m in taxes, bringing the 2022 collection to date to $10.5m, a 67 per cent increase from the same period in 2021.

The state’s total wagers since sports betting was legalised in Colorado in May 2020 are nearing $7bn.

