Colombian gambling regulator warns over continued tax non-compliance

Coljuegos suggests that there are still compliance issues despite a 16 per cent rise in tax transfers.

Colombia.- The Colombian gambling regulator Coljuegos has published accounts for the period from January to August, revealing a 16 per cent increase in tax transfers from gambling operators. Tax payments reached COL $564bn (€125m), which contributed to COL $750bn (€166m) raised for the national health service, Coljuegos’ main social directive.

However, the regulator has warned that tax non-compliance remains a concern. President Marco Emilio Hincapie warned all licensed operators to comply with tax duties, claiming that “there are several operators that do not meet the requirements to obtain or renew their licences.”

He added: “This body makes significant efforts to increase collections to benefit the health of Colombians. It’s with the help of the 348 local gambling operators, 16 online operators and two innovative gambling operators that we can progress towards the modernisation we demand.”

In 2017, Colombia became the first country in South America to launch regulated online gambling at the national level. Coljuegos oversees tax collection and directs funds to the national health service. The regulator has recently put forward a bill that would also give it the power to oversee gambling advertising in Colombia.

It would enforce new rules for gambling advertising, sponsorship and all forms of marketing, including an annual limit for each operator’s spending on gambling marketing. Operators would have to submit a marketing investment plan for authorisation and Coljuegos would monitor for deviation from the plan.

The regulator has also recommended new rules for sports sponsorships, restricting them to professional teams recognised by a government-approved sports authority. All sponsorship deals would have to be submitted to the regulator for approval, and it would have the power to terminate deals with unlicensed operators.

Online advertising will have to include age-limit warnings and messages on responsible gambling. Users must also be able to block gambling advertisements. The bill comes after Marco Emilio Hincapié Ramírez took the helm as president of Coljuegos in June.