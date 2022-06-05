Churchill Downs’ Queen of Terre Haute casino will break ground on June 21

Churchill Downs will build and operate the Queen of Terre Haute casino.

The Queen of Terre Haute Resort in Vigo County, Indiana, has a groundbreaking date.

US.- Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said Friday that on June 21 the construction will begin at the resort’s future 50-acre site at 4442 East Margaret Drive.

Churchill Downs plans to invest $250m on the Queen of Terre Haute. The facility will feature a 400,000-square-foot casino building with 56,000 square feet of gaming space that includes 1,000 slots and 50 table games, as well as a 125-room hotel. The project is expected to create 500 jobs and generate $190m in annual economic impact.

“We’ve been trying to set something up for a month or two,” Switzer said. “We thought we’d have to move it to July, but then we arrived at the June 21 date.”

The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives.

In March Terre Haute City Council approved Churchill Downs’ request to rezone nearly 50 acres to build the Queen of Terre Haute Resort in Vigo County, Indiana.