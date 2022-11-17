Chickasaw Nation selects Shift4 payments processing in Oklahoma

The deal includes WinStar World Casino and Resort.

US.- The Chickasaw Nation, which operates twenty-three casinos and other businesses in Oklahoma, has selected Shift4 to process payments at all of its casino locations, non-casino tribal-owned locations and third-party venues. The deal includes WinStar World Casino and Resort, which features nearly 400,000 square feet of gaming space.

The company is also partnering with Everi to support select cashless casino operations, in addition to handling all payment processing.

Shift4 chief commercial officer Michael Isaacman said: “We’re thrilled to help the Chickasaw Nation enhance its gaming, F&B, lodging, retail and ticketing experience with our integrated processing capabilities. Gaming enthusiasts from around the world frequent the Chickasaw Nation’s many casinos and venues, and we expect our commerce technology to deliver a seamless, reliable and secure transaction experience for them.”

Chickasaw Nation secretary of commerce Dan Boren added: “We place high importance on delivering a seamless customer experience across our gaming and entertainment venues for our patrons. We expect Shift4’s payment processing technologies and expertise will enhance the experience we provide and enable our patrons to focus on enjoying their time while at one of our properties located in south central Oklahoma.”