Charities urge UK government to end lottery restrictions

Several charities complain that “outdated” restrictions hold back their fundraising efforts.

UK.- Several British charities have called on the UK government to relax restrictions on charity lotteries to allow them to raise money. The People’s Postcode Lottery has also called for reforms of limits that it describes as “pointless and outdated”.

Currently, charities have a £50m ceiling on lottery sales, but many charities want the limit to be scrapped. The Royal Voluntary Service says it could lose up to £5.3m over the next five years because of the limit on lottery fundraising.

Chief executive Catherine Johnstone CBE said: “The support of the players of People’s Postcode Lottery has a monumental impact on the services that we deliver to support the health and wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“It’s thanks to players that Royal Voluntary Service can mobilise its volunteers to reach and support over 60,000 people face to face and nearly 50,000 people virtually all over the UK.”

Barnardo’s could lose up to £5.1m and Maggie’s £4.3m.

Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee DBE said: “Over the last 15 years, funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has helped transform the support we have been able to offer, helping us extend our network of cancer support centres and reach many more people with cancer as well as their families and friends.”

In January, the government suggested that it may rise the charity lottery ceiling.