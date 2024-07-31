Century Casinos names Eric Rose as Nugget Casino Resort SVP and general manager

Rose previously served as vice president of operations in Colorado and general manager of Century Casino Cripple Creek.

US.- Century Casinos has named Eric Rose as senior vice president and general manager at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada.

Rose previously served as vice president of operations in Colorado and general manager of Century Casino Cripple Creek. He began his career in Stateline, Nevada, and played an important role in Century’s acquisition of three properties from Caesars Entertainment in 2019.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-chief executive officers of Century Casinos, said: “We encountered a challenging first half of the year at the Nugget with lower-than-expected revenue. The Nugget has undergone right-sizing and cost-cutting initiatives. The property has also been further upgraded with investments in more than 120 new slot machines, a high-limit room, refreshes of two restaurants, a repaint of the exterior, exterior and interior signage, and display packages. With the appointment of Eric Rose to the top leadership role, we are finalizing the transition, setting the Nugget up for future success.”

Nugget Casino Resort has 71,200 square feet of casino space, two hotel towers, 114,500 square feet of convention space, an 8,555-seat outdoor amphitheatre, various dining options, on-site bars and lounges. The property has 929 slot machines, 25 table games and 1,382 hotel rooms.

In April, Century Casinos opened its new hotel The Riverview, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The $30.5m 69-room, six-storey building covers 68,000 square feet and is connected with Century Casino Cape Girardeau.