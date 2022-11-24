Century Casino Caruthersville to break ground next week

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on December 2.

US.- Century Casino will break ground on its new land-based casino in Caruthersville, Missouri, on December 2. The new venue will replace the operator’s riverboat and add a new hotel. The Caruthersville location is one of two casinos that Century operates in Missouri, the other property is located in Cape Girardeau.

The new casino will initially include 650 slot machines, to expand to nearly 700. It will also offer table games and a pavilion area next to the casino that will include a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and offices. Century will build a 38-room hotel next to the casino.

Caruthersville mayor Sue Grantham said: “We depend heavily on the casino, and we’re thankful we have such a good team to work with.”

Century Casinos reports 4% Q3 revenue decline

Century Casinos’ financial results for the three months ended September 30 show net operating revenue of $112.6m, down 4 per cent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $28.1m, down 15 per cent. Earnings from operations were down 22 per cent annually, at $20m.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-chief executive officers of Century Casinos, attributed the decline to strong financial performance in 2021 and the impact of inflation.

They said: “The decreases were due, in part, to our record results in 2021 (driven by reduced Covid-19 restrictions in Missouri) as well as some impact from inflation and additional expenses related to the riverboat in Caruthersville due to low water levels in the Mississippi River.”