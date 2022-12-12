Cayuga Nation launches Lakeside Entertainment casino in Seneca Falls

The Cayuga Nation has opened a Class II casino in the state of New York.

US.- The Cayuga Nation has opened Lakeside Entertainment in Seneca Falls, in the state of New York. The new venue is located at the intersection of Garden Street and State Route 89.

As a Class II gaming facility under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, LakeSide Entertainment can offer bingo and video gaming machines, similar to slot machines. Cayuga Nation’s other Lakeside Entertainment gaming facility is in Union Springs, which borders one of New York’s Finger Lakes.

Cayuga Nation leader and federal representative Clint Halftown said: “In addition to our various other enterprises, gaming has long been a way that we can provide critical resources for our community at large and the citizens of the Cayuga Nation. We are excited to add this new gaming facility in addition to our existing casino in Union Springs and look forward to welcoming residents in the coming days.”

The venue is an all-new construction. According to Cayuga Nation, the opening has created 15 new jobs.

Third New York casino bid announced

Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends have joined Thor Equities‘ bid for a licence to develop a “comprehensive casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal” in Coney Island. Thor would develop the property, Saratoga and the Chickasaw Nation would run casino operations and Legends would be the development and entertainment partner.

The group says a casino would be a boon to the peninsula’s economy, which relies heavily on summer tourist traffic. They say the project would involve an investment of more than $3bn of private funds and would create 2,500 construction jobs and “thousands” of permanent jobs.