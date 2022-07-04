Cash Show is live for iGB Live!

GALAXSYS will participate at the stand (N30) for iGB LIVE in Amsterdam(July 5-8).

Press release.- Imagine you’re in a private luxury fashion show, with real-life FashionTV models taking centre stage, and you get to determine their next move! Thanks to the ingenuity and creativity of the teams at GALAXSYS and FashionTV Gaming Group, this unique experience has become the first-ever luxury fast game to create an immersive show with real-world characters – and they’re stunning!

How does the game operate? Players place bets before the start of each game round. The round starts as the model begins her walk and as she progresses the odds will start to grow until she stops and strikes unique poses for the player.

Features

Auto Cash out the feature allows the players to predefine the odds they want to cash out, enabling them to control the risk they want to take with each bet.

Auto-exit: the feature gives enhanced control of the game – even if your internet connection drops, the auto- exit function will work as set by the players.

Auto Bet: the feature enables the players to configure the bet settings so that the system plays instead of them.

Free Bet: the feature provides the operator with an option to award bonuses to the players, taking into account the terms set by the operator.

Two bets in the same round: the feature allows players to make two different bets in the same round.

GALAXSYS will participate at the stand (N30) for iGB LIVE in Amsterdam(July 5-8). The team is all set and ready to present to visitors more insights regarding this unique and one-of-a-kind game related to the fashion industry.