CaptainGambling.com now live in Ontario

Press release.- Leading affiliate site CaptainGambling.com has announced the launch of its Ontario module. The move perfectly coincides with the commencement of legal online gambling in the Canadian province, ensuring that residents of The Land of a Thousand Lakes will know where to turn when looking for expertly-penned betting information.

While primarily known for its coverage of US and, to a smaller degree, Australian betting, CaptainGambling has nevertheless risen to the challenge of the new Ontarian betting world. With content covering areas such as operator reviews, betting guides, and bonus comparisons, the site has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for those seeking to learn more about the Ontarian betting world.

CaptainGambling.com expects to continue to build its offering to Ontarian users in the coming months, with additional brands reviewed since the April 4th launch of sports betting and more to follow in the future.

Of the new endeavour, CaptainGambling.com Product Owner Simon Briffa said: “I am incredibly excited to bring CaptainGambling to a new audience, and am confident that readers in Ontario will benefit from the information we have been able to provide. We look forward to continuing to assist bettors in Ontario via CaptainGambling as the market matures.“