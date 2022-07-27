California’s Del Mar horse track reports record handle for opening day

Del Mar registered a daily average handle of $22.35m over the weekend.

US.- The return of Thoroughbred horse racing at Del Mar, California, saw record wagering over its opening weekend. Racing fans bet $23.56m on Friday July 22, a record for the opening day. The full weekend saw a record daily average handle of $22.35m.

The Opening day saw full capacity at 21,680. Racing continues from Thursday to Sunday until the three-day final week from September 9 to 11.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president Josh Rubinstein said: “We hoped for this kind of beginning, but it turned out even better than we thought. We’ve gotten terrific support from our horsemen and horsewomen, from racing fans across the country and, of course, from the horses themselves, the amazing athletes who run here. Our team feels really good about our racing surfaces and our racing office put together three spectacular programs on consecutive days to get us off to a great start.”

Gary Fenton, chairman of the Thoroughbred Owners of California, added: “Del Mar continues to showcase the very best of California racing. We look forward to continuing to work with the Del Mar team to highlight all the work, effort and investment that goes into putting on world-class racing in the state.”

California Democrats oppose push to legalise online sports betting

California’s Democratic Party has stated that its representatives intend to oppose the legalisation of online sports wagering and will not support initiatives proposed for the November ballot.

The party has voted to oppose the Corporate Online Gambling Prop (Proposition 27), which seeks to legalise online sports betting and to remain neutral on the Tribal Sports Wagering Act (Proposition 26), which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.

