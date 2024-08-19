California’s Chicken Ranch Casino Resort launches reward programme

Members can earn points by using the venue´s gaming machines and table games.

US.- Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, in California, has announced the introduction of the Coop Rewards Program for guests. The initiative offers a tiered system that allows members to earn points by using the venue´s gaming machines and table games.

The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort held a soft opening on July 15 for its five-storey hotel and an expanded gaming floor. Located near Yosemite National Park, the destination features 196 hotel rooms. A full opening celebration is slated for autumn, when the property will open restaurants, bars and a 12,000-square-foot event space.

California’s Jamul Casino hosts topping-off ceremony for new hotel tower

The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), owned and operated by the Jamul Indian Village Tribe, has hosted a topping-off ceremony to celebrate the construction of the new hotel tower at Jamul Casino.

The new 200-room hotel is set to be open in the Spring of 2025. The casino currently includes nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, and a dedicated poker room.