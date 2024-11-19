Agua Caliente Casino reopens poker room in Palm Springs

The space was closed for five months for renovation.

US.- Agua Caliente Casinos, in Palm Springs, California, has reopened its poker room at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage. The space had a soft opening on November 11 and will hold a full opening even this weekend.

The room was closed for five months for renovation. It has nine tables and 81 seats and has daily tournaments at 10am and also on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm. It is the only poker room in the Coachella Valley and first opened in March 2001. There will be promotions and giveaways including mugs and either a shirt or poker cap for past players.

