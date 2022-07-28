Caesars Entertainment accepts $50,000 penalty from NJDGE

The company has accepted a penalty for having 49 employees working without the requisite casino employee registrations.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has accepted a $50,000 penalty from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE) for a failure to “comply with certain statutory and regulatory requirements” of the Casino Control Act.

NJDGE Director David Rebuck said in a letter to Caesars’ attorneys that 49 employees in purchasing, information technology, marketing, human resources, and credit departments were working without “the requisite casino employee registrations.” The firm failed to “maintain complete, accurate, and current records for each of its employees, including licence and registration numbers”.

The letter dated July 7 of last year noted that the company had self-reported that seven casino employees had inactive registrations a little over one month earlier. Caesars advised that it would continue to audit all employees with casino employee registrations to uncover any other inactive registrations. The NJDGE has set a deadline of January 10, 2022, for Caesars to have those individuals properly registered.

It said that approximately 37 active employees remained who were not properly registered. After several extensions of the initial deadline, they were properly registered from February 4.

Caesars to open arcade at rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas

As part of Bally’s Las Vega’s rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced that the property will debut a large arcade this fall. The Arcade will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook space and will offer more than 80 games, from classic favourites to the latest releases.

Designed by Aria Group, the interior of the 7,000-square-foot space draws inspiration from urban night settings featuring a variety of colourful artwork and bright neon lights. The Arcade at Bally’s Las Vegas is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebranding.